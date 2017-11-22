Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court fines ex-senator $8,400 for shooting in hotel near Kremlin

Society & Culture
November 22, 15:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the evening of August 29, former senator Umar Dzhabrailov opened fire at the Four Seasons hotel

Share
1 pages in this article
Umar Dzhabrailov

Umar Dzhabrailov

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tverskoy Court has ruled to fine former senator Umar Dzhabrailov 500,000 rubles ($ 8,400) for shooting in the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Moscow, TASS reports from the courtroom.

Read also
Umar Dzhabrailov

Police investigate billionaire ex-senator over shooting incident at Moscow hotel

"To find Dzhabrailov guilty and fine him 500,000 rubles," the judge said. In addition, the court ordered to transfer the MP-443 Grach to the Department of Internal Affairs and destroy the shells confiscated during the shooting before the sentence enters into force.

Dzhabrailov himself noted that he is quite "satisfied with the verdict."

Due to the fact that he pled guilty, Tverskoy Court studied his case under a special procedure, that is without studying evidence or questioning witnesses. During the oral argument, the prosecutor requested the court to give the defendant a suspended sentence of two years. Dzhabrailov repented of the incident and asked the court to rule the fine only. He had been earlier fined 4,000 rubles ($ 67) by Tverskoy Court for drug taking.

In the evening of August 29, Dzhabrailov, who was under the influence, opened fire at the Four Seasons hotel. He was brought to a police station and later released on his own recognizance. He was charged with conducting a crime under Part 1 Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Disorderly conduct with the use of weapons or objects used for weapons").

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Remembering Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Russia’s legendary baritone
10
All the presidents’ handshakes: world leaders reach out to meet and greet
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
7
Putin-Trump dialogue confirms vast agenda in Russian-US ties, senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама