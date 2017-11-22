Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin offers condolences over opera star Hvorostovsky’s death

Society & Culture
November 22, 13:02 UTC+3 SOCHI

The singer died in London on Wednesday after struggling with a long illness

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences over the death of the internationally acclaimed Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The president extends his deepest condolences to the relatives and friends and all admirers of talent of Dmitri Hvorostovsky, who passed away today," Peskov told reporters. "The president was the admirer of Hvorostovsky."

"In general, we believe he (Hvorostovsky’s art) is the heritage of both our domestic culture and global culture," Peskov said. "This is a very grievous loss," he said, adding that Putin will soon send a telegram with condolences to the singer’s family.

Dmitri Hvorostovsky, 55, died in London on Wednesday after struggling with a long illness.

The Russian baritone retired from the opera stage at the end of 2016 due to complications from the brain tumor. He made his final public appearance in a "Dmitri and Friends" concert at Austria's Grafenegg Festival in June. In September, Hvorostovsky was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of the IV degree, one of the highest non-military honors in Russia, for his great contribution to his country’s art and culture.

