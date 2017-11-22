Far Eastern authorities ground all L-410 planes after fatal crash

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The government of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory suspended flights of all L-410 aircraft in the region following last week’s deadly crash, the regional government’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The decision to suspend flights of L-410 aircraft in the region was made this morning," a press service official said.

According to the official, the Khabarovsk Airlines company performing flights in the region will use An-24 and An-26 aircraft.

"Flights on internal routes of the Khabarovsk Territory will continue by An-24 and An-26 aircraft, along with Mi-8 helicopters. Besides, other air carriers, to be determined on the basis of competitive bidding, will step in," she said, adding that the prices will remain unchanged.

The decision on whether to resume flights of L-410 aircraft will be made after the investigation into the fatal crash is over.

The engine of the crashed aircraft will be taken to the Czech manufacturer, Aircraft Industries (also known as Let Kunovice).

"Today a commission involving representatives of the aviation committee, the ministry of industry and transport and the Czech manufacturer will be taken to Nelkan to analyze the air accident and decide on whether the engine of the aircraft should be taken to the Czech plant," the official said.

A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane, en route from Khabarovsk to the village of Nelkan (with a distance of 1,024km between the locations), crashed during landing on Wednesday. Six people - four passengers and two crew members - were killed. The only survivor is a three-year-old girl.

According to the Far Eastern transport investigation department, a technical malfunction and a pilot error are seen as most likely causes of the crash. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.