Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Far Eastern authorities ground all L-410 planes after fatal crash

Society & Culture
November 22, 7:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Khabarovsk Airlines company performing flights in the region will use An-24 and An-26 aircraft instead

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The government of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory suspended flights of all L-410 aircraft in the region following last week’s deadly crash, the regional government’s press service said on Wednesday.

Read also

Child survives plane crash, six dead

"The decision to suspend flights of L-410 aircraft in the region was made this morning," a press service official said.

According to the official, the Khabarovsk Airlines company performing flights in the region will use An-24 and An-26 aircraft.

"Flights on internal routes of the Khabarovsk Territory will continue by An-24 and An-26 aircraft, along with Mi-8 helicopters. Besides, other air carriers, to be determined on the basis of competitive bidding, will step in," she said, adding that the prices will remain unchanged.

The decision on whether to resume flights of L-410 aircraft will be made after the investigation into the fatal crash is over.

The engine of the crashed aircraft will be taken to the Czech manufacturer, Aircraft Industries (also known as Let Kunovice).

Read also

Toddler surviving plane crash in Russian Far East was flying to grandmother

"Today a commission involving representatives of the aviation committee, the ministry of industry and transport and the Czech manufacturer will be taken to Nelkan to analyze the air accident and decide on whether the engine of the aircraft should be taken to the Czech plant," the official said.

A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane, en route from Khabarovsk to the village of Nelkan (with a distance of 1,024km between the locations), crashed during landing on Wednesday. Six people - four passengers and two crew members - were killed. The only survivor is a three-year-old girl. 

According to the Far Eastern transport investigation department, a technical malfunction and a pilot error are seen as most likely causes of the crash. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
All the presidents’ handshakes: world leaders reach out to meet and greet
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
2
Russian troops receive over 3,000 advanced weapon systems
3
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
4
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
5
Putin-Trump talk confirms that constructive Russia-US dialogue possible — Russian lawmaker
6
Russia defines technical layout of new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
7
Kremlin refutes media rumors of supporting political forces in Lugansk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама