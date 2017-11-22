Discouraging information in Russian media should not exceed 10% — opinion

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party [LDPR] Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has made a proposal to restrict the overall shall of discouraging information in the Russian mass media to 10% of the total.

"Negative information floods all the channels day and night - now someone has hijacked something, now a jet had crashed, now a man has been killed, now there’s been an exchange of fire," Zhirinovsky said addressing participants in an all-Russia forum of young people hosted by the Duma.

"My suggestion is to make an amendment to the Law on Mass Media next time," he said. "Let’s restrict it [discouraging news stories] to 10% and let's give the other 90% to encouraging information."

Zhirinovsky voiced the conviction that changes in TV coverage in this vein might create a situation where "[…] young people wouldn’t the risk of any depressive disorders."

Earlier, the participants in the forum split into 18 teams and drew up proposals for further development of Russian legislation. In the course of a plenary session that followed, they selected the best initiatives.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodn said the best initiatives might turn into bills that would be submitted to the State Duma for consideration.