Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Great-grandson of Joseph Stalin makes conducting debut

Society & Culture
November 20, 19:14 UTC+3 TBILISI

A great-grandson of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin made his conducting debut with the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra

Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, November 20. /TASS/. A great-grandson of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin (born Dzhugashvili) and his namesake made his conducting debut with the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, drawing much attention from specialists and music fans.

Read also
Alexander Burdonsky

Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75

The renowned orchestra was led by 23-year-old Joseph Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili. In a conversation with TASS on Monday, the young musician said he has been conducting the student orchestra of the Tbilisi Music Seminary since 2012. He graduated from the seminary in 2014 and is now in the fourth year at Tbilisi State Conservatoire, studying with Professor Revaz Tavadze.

"It was a great honor for me to conduct this team of virtuoso musicians at the invitation of the leader of the Georgia State Symphony Orchestra, renowned composer Nikoloz Rachveli," Joseph said.

Joseph said he had passion for music since childhood. "In future, I want to continue studies abroad if the opportunity arises," he spoke of immediate goals. "I have a lot of creative plans of which it is too early to speak so far," he added.

Joseph Dzhugashvili was born in Tbilisi on December 28, 1994. He has a 17-year-old brother, Vaso, who finishes school this year and plays tennis. Their father, film-maker Vissarion Dzhugashvili has been working in the US for the past few years and now and then visits Tbilisi, where his sons live with their mother Nana Dzhaparidze.

Joseph debuted on stage of Tbilisi State Conservatoire as pianist in June 2006. He was 11 at the time, studying at a children’s music school. His grandfather, retired Colonel Yevgeny Dzhugashvili, was among spectators then. Yevgeny was Stalin’s grandson and the son of Yakov Dzhugashvili, who was captured by the Nazis and died in a concentration camp in 1943. Yevgeny Dzhugashvili passed away in Moscow at the age 80 in December 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Tokyo’s hot wine tub, da Vinci in NY and N. Korea's Kim at the wheel
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24
3
Saudi Arabia eyeing newest Russian aircraft
4
Putin praises Russia’s new armaments program
5
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
6
Putin, Rouhani may hold talks on sidelines of Russia-Turkey-Iran summit — Kremlin
7
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit Islamic State facilities near Syria’s Abu Kamal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама