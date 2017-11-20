Russian strikes $1.7 mln jackpot on lucky lottery ticket

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. A resident of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region has won 100 million rubles ($1.7 mln) from the Russian Lotto, the press service of the Stoloto state lottery said on Monday.

"The jackpot prize was up for grabs during the draw broadcast on November 19. The winner bought the lucky ticket at one of lottery shops," the press service said.

Earlier this month, a woman from the Voronezh Region, in western Russia, also won a whopping 506 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) jackpot prize from the Russian Lotto.

On Sunday, a Surgut resident took home more than 32 mln rubles ($540,000) from the Gosloto lottery.