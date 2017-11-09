Russian Post searching for lucky winner of $8.5 mln lottery jackpot

Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'Press Review November 09, 13:00
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilitiesBusiness & Economy November 09, 12:53
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018Military & Defense November 09, 12:23
Russian Post searching for lucky winner of $8.5 mln lottery jackpotSociety & Culture November 09, 12:21
Blaze at Russia’s foreign intelligence headquarters in Moscow claims three livesSociety & Culture November 09, 11:19
Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov returns home after long Pacific voyageMilitary & Defense November 09, 10:52
Full text of Vladimir Putin's article for APEC summitBusiness & Economy November 09, 10:42
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 10:17
Putin to hold talks with Kazakh counterpart on November 9Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 6:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian Post is looking for the fortunate individual who purchased the winning lottery ticket from a Voronezh Region post office between October 23 and November 3, the federal postal operator’s press service told TASS.
"A jackpot prize of 506 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) was up for grabs during the 1,204th draw of the Russian Lotto broadcasted on a federal TV channel on November 5. The lucky winner has to address Stoloto [the lottery organizing company] to receive the largest prize in the history of Russian state lotteries," the source said.