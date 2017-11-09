Russian Post searching for lucky winner of $8.5 mln lottery jackpot

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian Post is looking for the fortunate individual who purchased the winning lottery ticket from a Voronezh Region post office between October 23 and November 3, the federal postal operator’s press service told TASS.

"A jackpot prize of 506 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) was up for grabs during the 1,204th draw of the Russian Lotto broadcasted on a federal TV channel on November 5. The lucky winner has to address Stoloto [the lottery organizing company] to receive the largest prize in the history of Russian state lotteries," the source said.