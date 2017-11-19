Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant

SANYA /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Miss Russia-2017 Polina Popova said she was not disappointed by the Miss World jury’s decision to award top places to other participants on Saturday.

"Although I could not win, I’m still not disappointed, because I have made it into the top ten of the world’s most beautiful girls," she said. ‘And, of course, I’m glad to return back home to Russia."

Popova has made it into the top ten, along with contestants from the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Kenya, Mexico, Republic of Korea, France, South Africa and Jamaica. However, she was not included in the top five.

India's Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World 2017 title. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the first runner up, and Miss England Stephanie Hill became the second runner up.

The Miss World-2017 beauty pageant began on the southern Chinese resort island of Hainan on October 20. Contestants aged between 18 and 26 from 118 countries took part.