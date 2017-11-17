Over 4,000 guests expected at international tourism fair in West Siberia

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. YugraTour-2017, an international tourism exhibition and fair, is expected to bring together more than 4,000 guests, the press service of the Khanty-Mansiisk Autonomous District said on Friday.

“Some 200 companies are taking part in the exhibition which opened in the Khanty-Mansiisk Autonomous District. We are expecting between 4,000 and 5,000 visitors,” the press service said.

The exhibition’s program includes presentations of tourist projects of Russian regions and other countries, as well as beadwork, doll-making and stone carving master-classes. The guests will be also trained to make souvenirs from birch bark and deerskins.

The exhibition will run until November 19.

The YugraTour exhibition has been held in the Khanty-Mansiisk Autonomous District since 2001. It got an international status four years ago, when Chinese, Czech, Bulgarian and Slovak companies took part in the event.