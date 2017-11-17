Minor earthquake rocks Azerbaijan’s western region

BAKU, November 17. /TASS/. A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Azerbaijan’s western Agdam region, some 362 kilometers off the capital city of Baku, the seismological service of the National Academy of Sciences reported on Friday.

According to the service, the earthquake was registered at 17:27 local time (16:27 Moscow time). The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 25 kilometers. No casualties or damages were reported.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked the same area on November 15. More than 130 houses were damaged. The earthquake was followed by more than 150 aftershocks.