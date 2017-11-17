Investigation underway into disappearance of world kickboxing champion Innokenty Makarov

YAKUTSK, November 17. /TASS/. Investigators in Russia’s Siberian Republic of Yakutia have initiated a murder case over the disappearance of three-time world kickboxing champion Innokenty Makarov, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s regional department said in a statement on Friday.

"It has been established that on November 5, 2017, Innokenty Makarov left his home on Namsky Trakt Street in the city of Yakutsk, and never returned," the statement reads. "A criminal case has been launched under article 105.1 of the Russian Criminal Case (murder) in the wake of his disappearance," the press service added.

Makarov’s family reported him missing on November 13. According to the regional investigative department, he still has neither returned home nor connected anyone to inform about his whereabouts. At the same time, investigators have found out that the athlete did not plan to leave Yakutsk and never went away for a long time without leaving a message.