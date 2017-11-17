March for support of Russian language at Latvian schools brings together 5,000 people

RIGA, November 17. /TASS/. More than 5,000 people joined ranks on Thursday in a march against mandatory transfer of ethnic minority schools over to instruction in the Latvian language.

The procession was held in downtown Riga from the building occupied by the Ministry of Education and Science to the government mansion, Miroslav Mitrofanov, the co-chairman of the Russian Union of Latvia party that was among organizers of the event told TASS.

"We’re very pleased with people’s responsiveness," he said. "According to our estimates, from 5,000 to 7,000 people took part in the march and this was way above our expectations. There were residents of Riga here and people from other towns - Daugavpils, Rezekne, Aizkraukle, and Ventspils - joined them."

"As soon as tomorrow we’ll submit a report to Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis where we’ll state that dozens of thousands of people, not just several hundred, are discontent with the forthcoming reform [of the education system]," Mitrofanov said.

Defenders of Russian schools in Latvia are preparing new actions of protest against the authorities’ plans to switch over all the instruction process to the Latvian language.

"This is not the last action on our part," Mitrofanov said. "We’ll force Karlis Sadurskis [Education Minister] and Kucinskis to go back on their plans."

"Our next initiative will be a proposal on the autonomy of Russian schools in Latvia," he said. "We’ll demand the setting up of a separate institute that will be in charge of developing and introducing curriculums and models envisioning an instruction process mostly in the native tongue."

"All the future actions will be timed for concrete moves the Latvian government will be making," Mitrofanov said.

"We are also considering an international action in support of school tuition in the native tongue but I’d refrain from disclosing the details for the time being so as to avoid hindrances in organizing it," he said.

Somewhat earlier, Latvia’s ruling coalition supported an education reform plan wherein the Education Ministry suggests all the general schools will switch over almost all the subjects in their curriculums to the state language in three years’ time. Native tongue will be used at Russian schools only at classes of native language, literature and the disciplines lined to culture and history.

These plans triggered a wave of discontent among the Russian-speaking residents of Latvia who make up about 40% of the country’s population. Campaigners for Russian schools held the first meeting of protest against the initiative at the end of October. It brought together more than a thousand participants.

Gathering of signatures is also underway at the portals of various public initiatives.

Latvian is the only state language in this country while Russian has the status of a foreign language.