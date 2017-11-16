Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to provide assistance to flood-hit Greece

Society & Culture
November 16, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 14 people in the towns of Mandra and Megara have been killed by a flood caused by heavy rains

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to assist Greece in the flood aftermath, the ministry’s press service said.

According to the press service, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a message to Greek interior minister, offering condolences over the loss of human life caused by the natural disaster and expressing readiness to assist the country in dealing with the flood aftermath.

Read also

Europe floods: France, Bavaria under water

"Please let us know if Russia’s Emergencies Ministry staff and resources could be of any help in dealing with the aftermath of the natural disaster," the message reads.

At least 14 people in the towns of Mandra and Megara have been killed by a flood caused by heavy rains. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared a period of national mourning in the wake of the tragedy.

According to earlier reports, a state of emergency has been declared in several regions of Greece due to adverse weather. Emergency services have been making efforts to save people trapped in their homes by the flood waters.

