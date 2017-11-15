Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow

Society & Culture
November 15, 21:19 UTC+3

A distinctive feature of the exhibition is its interactivity

© Disney

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The interactive educational exhibition Marvel Avengers STATION opens in Moscow’s Aviapark shopping mall. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see the original props from the sets of Marvel blockbusters - Iron Man and Hulkbuster armors, outfits and the weapons of Captain America, Hawkeye Ant-Man, Black Widow and others.

A distinctive feature of the exhibition is its interactivity. Guests can “prove their worth” by trying to lift Thor’s legendary hammer. However, instead of actually trying on the Iron Man armor, visitors of the exhibition can become the superhero with a virtual reality camera setup that is capable of capturing human movement in real time.

"The unique format of the Marvel Avengers exhibition gives everyone an opportunity to immerse themselves in the celebrated cinematic universe and feel like a real superhero,” Marina Zhigalova-Ozkan, Head of Disney Russia, said.

Moscow is the eighth city in the world to host the exhibition. It was previously shown in several major cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Beijing, Taipei. The exposition was put together by Victory Hill Exhibitions company along with its exclusive partner in Russia Korsa Media, which organizes mass entertainment events.

The exhibition is divided into science sections and provides an official mobile learning application for devices running on iOS or Android, which helps to navigate the exhibition.

According to Svetlana Korshunova, General Director of Korsa Media, the exhibition will be open until May 2018. It is expected that during this time the exhibition will be visited by about 300,000 people.

