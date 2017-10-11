Russian-made Disney film The Last Warrior premieres in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Last Warrior, a new movie co-produced by Disney Russia and the Russian production company Yellow, Black and White premiered in Moscow. The new adventure film directed by Dmitry Dyachenko is based on Russian fairy tales and shows stories and characters familiar to the Russian audience, but with a modern touch.

"The fairy tale genre is what the Disney studio is famous for. We bring our expertise to the project - almost 80 years of global experience. Yellow, Black and White are the authors of the most successful comedy projects in Russia. This cooperation will allow us to make a truly cheerful, innovative modern film," Disney Russia’s press service told TASS.

The film’s key characters come from Russian folklore. The script was in the works for several years. The project was filmed both in a sound stage and on location in and around Moscow, as well as in the southern resort city of Sochi.

Disney already has production experience in the Russian market with the 2009 film The Book of Masters, the company’s first Russian-made adventure. "It is our great responsibility and a great pleasure to present a film under the Disney brand for the Russian market," said Marina Jigalova-Ozkan, Managing Director at The Walt Disney Company CIS LLC. "We hope that the adventures of our heroes will appeal to viewers of all generations," she added.

The Last Warrior is scheduled for release in Russia on October 19.