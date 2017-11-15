Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s northwest Arkhangelsk Region to launch helicopter tours

Society & Culture
November 15, 15:55 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Helicopters may also start taking tourists to the Solovki Islands where the famous Russian Orthodox Solovetsky Monastery is located

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

ARKHANGELSK, November 15. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Region, Russia’s northwest, is planning to launch helicopter tours, a member of the regional tourism association told TASS on Wednesday.

Icebreakers to ferry tourists to Russia’s remote northern Solovetsky Islands

"We have prepared several routes: one and two day trips from Arkhangelsk to Golubino, as well as trips to Kiy Island in the White Sea, which can be made both in summer and in winter," said Sergei Nikulin, who is also the financial director of the Pomor Tour company.

He said the two-kilometer island, known for its architectural ensemble of the Kiysky Krestny monastery, cannot be reached by sea in winter. Besides, helicopter trips will save the visitors’ time.

For instance, the automobile trip from Arkhangelsk to Golubino and its unique karst caves takes several hours, while the site can be reached for 50 minutes by helicopter.

The flight from Arkhangelsk to Kiy Island also lasts for about an hour, Nikulin added.

He said the price of helicopter tours will be calculated individually.

According to Nikulin, helicopters may also start taking tourists to the Solovki Islands where the famous Russian Orthodox Solovetsky Monastery is located.

