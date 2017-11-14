Russian Politics & Diplomacy
India blocks access to popular Russian social network

November 14, 12:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Internet providers started blocking access to the social network in September

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Internet users in India were unable to access popular Russian social networking service VKontakte on Tuesday, its press service said.

Internet providers started blocking access to the social network in September. The country’s authorities demanded that the service delete all online links to the Blue Whale game, saying it incites the participants to commit suicides.

Ecuador police calls teens, parents to beware of ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge

India’s Supreme Court will consider a lawsuit on fully banning the game in the country’s territory. The authorities earlier called on Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Yahoo to block access to this game.

Russia’s Embassy in India helped VKontakte to contact India’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Representatives of the social network detailed all the tools and measures for ensuring the users’ security. "Joint fight against illegal content on the platform will continue," VKontakte said.

The social networking service insisted that it honors all laws in the countries where it operates.

"If communities and users disseminate materials violating local legislation, such pages are blocked for the citizens of a certain country," the press service said.

More than 97mln people use VKontakte every month and the active users of its mobile instant messaging services reach 82 mln, according to its website.

