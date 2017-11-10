Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s first museum of arsenic opens in Irkutsk

Society & Culture
November 10, 17:12 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

The museum is expected to receive up to 2,000 visitors annually

Share
1 pages in this article

IRKUTSK, November 10. /TASS/. The first museum of arsenic in Russia has opened in the Siberian city of Irkutsk at the site of a former military plant, the regional government’s press service said on Friday.

"I think tourists will like this museum. This is a new site for industrial tourism. The Irkutsk Region has potential to develop this kind of tourism," Yekaterina Slivina, the head of the regional tourism agency, was quoted as saying.  

Read also

'Red tourism' boosts flow of Chinese visitors to Novosibirsk Region

The museum’s exposition consists of four parts. "The first hall showcases the use of arsenic as poison: the figures of notorious medieval poisoners. The second hall is a laboratory giving scientific information about this chemical element, its compounds and fields of use," the press service said.

The other two halls are dedicated to the history of the Angarsk arsenic plant and the production of arsenic trioxide.

The museum is expected to receive up to 2,000 visitors annually.

According to Slivina, other industrial enterprises of the Irkutsk Region will also offering excursion programs.

The Angarsk arsenic plant in the town of Svirsk was producing toxic substances for chemical weapons between 1934 and 1949. The three-year project to decontaminate its 13-hectare area was completed in 2013.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visit Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy comments on Moscow’s alleged role in Catalonia crisis
2
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
3
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
4
Press review: Moscow's 'soft power' Afghan plan and Syria's looming ethnic strife
5
Russian space firm to team up with US Boeing on lunar program
6
Luzhniki Stadium fit to welcome 78,000 spectators at Russia-Argentina football friendly
7
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама