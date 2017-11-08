Back to Main page
Council of Europe, Russia’s Kaspersky Lab sign agreement on human rights protection

Society & Culture
November 08, 21:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Kaspersky lab, the agreement is the next stage in implementation of the Internet Governance Strategy for 2016-2019 that was adopted by the Council of Europe

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Council of Europe, Russian leading antivirus software developer Kaspersky Lab and a number of IT and internet companies signed an agreement on protection of human rights and guaranteeing compliance with laws in the Internet, Kaspersky Lab said in a statement.

The agreement was signed during the World Forum for Democracy.

According to Kaspersky lab, the signed agreement is the next stage in implementation of the Internet Governance Strategy for 2016-2019 that was adopted by the Council of Europe.

The main goal of this strategy is to support and protect citizens on the Internet, guaranteeing respect for their rights, ensuring equality and freedom of expression, and combating cybercrime and terrorism, according to the statement.

The agreement was signed by Apple, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Orange and Telef·nica. Among the companies that supported the agreement are the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), the European representative of the digital industry DIGITALEUROPE, Europe's largest medium and small business community in the IT sector, the European Digital SME Alliance, the European Telecommunications Network Operators Association (ETNO), the GSMA association, representing interests of mobile operators around the world and the non-governmental international organization Global Network Initiative (GNI).

Earlier, Kaspersky Lab reported that in the first half of 2017, 42.9% of computers were attacked by hackers, which is 0.5% more than the second half of 2016. According to Kaspersky Lab, in most case computers were infected via the Internet.

Almost a third of the attacked computers (31%) were installed on production enterprises. Engineering companies and education institutions rank second and third in number of infected computers: 24.5% and 14.5% respectively. Oil and gas enterprises faced 3% of all attacks, energy companies - 4.9%.

