Kaspersky Lab offers source code for independent analysis

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian cybersecurity and anti-virus provider Kaspersky Lab launched a global comprehensive transparency initiative (Global Transparency Initiative), within which the company intends to provide the source code for its products, including threat detection technologies, for analysis to independent experts, the company said on Monday.

The initiative is aimed at involving cybersecurity experts in checking integrity and reliability of the products, internal processes and business operations of the company. The company intends to confirm the transparency of its activities, which is primarily aimed at protecting users from any cyberthreats.

An independent analysis of the source code will be carried out at the initial stage of the initiative (start before the end of the Q1 of 2018), followed by a similar analysis of software updates and rules for threat recognition. An independent evaluation of the development process and risk mitigation strategy in the supply chain and in the software is expected after that (before the end of the Q1 2018), as well as development of additional mechanisms for monitoring the data processing process.

Three transparency centers around the world will be opened in order to resolve any issues in the field of cybersecurity in cooperation with customers, partners and government agencies.

"Respecting and protecting people’s privacy is a fundamental principle of Kaspersky Lab’s approach to processing users’ data. The data that is processed is crucial for identifying new and as yet unknown threats - such as WannaCry and ExPetr - and offering better protection products to users," the company said.

Kaspersky Lab said earlier it was disappointed with the decision of the US Senate to pass a defense policy bill (National Defense Authorization Act) with amendments regulating the use of the company's products.

On September 18, the US Senate approved the rule that prohibits US federal agencies from using the software of the Russian Kaspersky Lab. This amendment was included in the draft law on the Pentagon budget for 2018 financial year, it was adopted by 89 votes in favor, only 8 senators spoke against it.

At the same time, Kaspersky Lab press service told TASS earlier about the company’s plans to continue investing in business development in North America, and in 2018 expects to open two new offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

"All three existing offices of Kaspersky Lab in the United States currently operate, including a subdivision in Washington. However, due to a difficult geopolitical situation, Kaspersky Lab is considering options for optimizing the company’s office in Washington, which is responsible for supplying US government agencies that in any case constitute an insignificant share of sales in the region," the company noted.

Kaspersky Lab has been operating on the US market since 2005. Around 300 people work in the US office of Kaspersky Lab. "The US is a strategic market for the company, and the company plans to continue to strengthen its presence on it," Kaspersky Lab said.

On July 11, the Trump administration removed Kaspersky Lab from two lists of suppliers which products may be bought for state structures. US mass media have alleged numerous times the company’s collusion with the Russian intelligence services.