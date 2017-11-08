Activity of ten terrorist cells thwarted in Russia this year

'Red tourism' boosts flow of Chinese visitors to Novosibirsk RegionSociety & Culture November 08, 13:48
MOSCOW, November 8./TASS/. The activity of ten cells of international terrorist organizations has been thwarted this year in large-scale preventive operations by the Russian Interior Ministry and FSB among migrants in April-May, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a report to deputies of the State Duma lower house of parliament.
"Together with state security agencies we consistently take active search and preventive measures to counter terrorism and extremism. Alone in April-May of this year we checked 170,000 places of temporary accommodation for migrants, almost 100,000 construction sites, markets and service companies," the minister said.
"As a result, ten cells of international terrorist organizations have been liquidated," he added.