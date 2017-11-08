Back to Main page
Activity of ten terrorist cells thwarted in Russia this year

Society & Culture
November 08, 14:02 UTC+3

In April-May of this year 170,000 places of temporary accommodation for migrants have been checked

MOSCOW, November 8./TASS/. The activity of ten cells of international terrorist organizations has been thwarted this year in large-scale preventive operations by the Russian Interior Ministry and FSB among migrants in April-May, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said in a report to deputies of the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Read also

Russian courts sentence 205 people for terrorist crimes in first six months

Terror-related crime in Russia plunged over past 5 years, says senior security official

"Together with state security agencies we consistently take active search and preventive measures to counter terrorism and extremism. Alone in April-May of this year we checked 170,000 places of temporary accommodation for migrants, almost 100,000 construction sites, markets and service companies," the minister said.

"As a result, ten cells of international terrorist organizations have been liquidated," he added.

Topics
Fight against terrorism
