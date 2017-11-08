Nizhny Novgorod to launch 20 new tourist routes for 2018 World Cup fans

'Red tourism' boosts flow of Chinese visitors to Novosibirsk RegionSociety & Culture November 08, 13:48
Nizhny Novgorod to launch 20 new tourist routes for 2018 World Cup fansSociety & Culture November 08, 13:17
Kremlin points to high possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 13:04
Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 13:00
Press review: Kiev eyes cutting ties with Moscow and Russia-NATO ties stuck in neutralPress Review November 08, 13:00
Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — pollMilitary & Defense November 08, 12:32
Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 12:14
Ex-Russian Anti-Doping chief faces obstruction of justice chargesSport November 08, 11:57
Tsar’s ‘love story’ to kick off Russian Film Week in ParisSociety & Culture November 08, 10:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 8. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod government is planning to offer more than 20 new tourist routes for football fans who will visit the region during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, acting regional governor Gleb Nikitin said on Wednesday.
"We are expecting a significant growth of tourist flow ahead of the World Cup and are preparing three types of tours," Nikitin sain in an interview with TASS.
"First, we are preparing luxury excursion programs for the tournament’s guests," he said. "Second, Nizhny Novgorod and Russian tourist companies will offer inter-regional tours from Moscow to Nizhny Novgorod and other host cities. And third, we will have walking and bus tours of Nizhny Novgorod."
In all, we are planning to offer more than 20 routes, including visits to Nizhny Novgorod and regional tourist sites, Nikitin said. The tours will be up to four days long.
Luxury tours are already on sale, while offers of Nizhny Novgorod tour companies are under coordination, the activing governor said.
"The program of excursions in Nizhny Novgorod includes bus and walking tours of the city’s historical center," he said.
Football fans will be accompanied by tour guides or can travel independently, using maps and special mobile apps, he added.
The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.