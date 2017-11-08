Nizhny Novgorod to launch 20 new tourist routes for 2018 World Cup fans

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 8. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod government is planning to offer more than 20 new tourist routes for football fans who will visit the region during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, acting regional governor Gleb Nikitin said on Wednesday.

"We are expecting a significant growth of tourist flow ahead of the World Cup and are preparing three types of tours," Nikitin sain in an interview with TASS.

"First, we are preparing luxury excursion programs for the tournament’s guests," he said. "Second, Nizhny Novgorod and Russian tourist companies will offer inter-regional tours from Moscow to Nizhny Novgorod and other host cities. And third, we will have walking and bus tours of Nizhny Novgorod."

In all, we are planning to offer more than 20 routes, including visits to Nizhny Novgorod and regional tourist sites, Nikitin said. The tours will be up to four days long.

Luxury tours are already on sale, while offers of Nizhny Novgorod tour companies are under coordination, the activing governor said.

"The program of excursions in Nizhny Novgorod includes bus and walking tours of the city’s historical center," he said.

Football fans will be accompanied by tour guides or can travel independently, using maps and special mobile apps, he added.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.