Journalists wounded in Syria reveal full details on their ‘tolerable’ injuries

Society & Culture
November 07, 16:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that four journalists working for Russian television channels Zvezda and NTV and five military servicemen had sustained injuries in Syria

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Reporters working for Russia’s NTV network - correspondent Ilya Ushenin and cameraman Timur Voronov - spoke about their health condition on the air on Tuesday.

"We were filming a report about the work of the sappers in Deir Ez-Zor. When we were through with the work in one area, we went to another place…," Voronov said. "Then, a loud boom and dust, and I see all of us lying on the ground. Paradoxically, I felt no pain, nothing whatsoever. I just felt my left side was becoming wet, and my leg was lying unnaturally. Thank God, that’s just a fracture."

Read also

Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home

Ilya Ushenin noted that his health was in satisfactory condition after doctors gave him injections, cleaned his wounds and removed the fragments. "Of course, I do have aches and pains all over, but I can live with that," he noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s plane delivered to Moscow the Russian journalists and military servicemen who sustained fragmentation wounds from a landmine blast in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor. Immediately after returning to Russia, they were taken to the hospital. According to the doctors, their health condition is "stable, and their lives are not in danger."

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that four journalists working for Russian television channels Zvezda and NTV and five military servicemen had sustained injuries in Syria. All of them were swiftly evacuated to the Russian airbase in Hmeymim, in the Latakia province, where they received prompt medical care. The ministry stressed that their lives were out of danger.

