Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home — media

Society & Culture
November 07, 10:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that four journalists and five military servicemen had sustained wounds in Syria

© AP Photo/Uncredited

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Journalists from Russia’s television channels, NTV and Zvezda, who were wounded in a landmine explosion in Syria have returned to Russia, NTV’s press service reported on Tuesday.

Read also

Four Russian journalists, five servicemen wounded in Syria

"NTV correspondent Ilya Ushenin and cameraman Timur Voronov who were wounded in a landmine explosion in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor have returned to Russia. The plane carrying NTV journalists landed at Chkalovsky Airport in the Moscow region," the press service said. Journalists from the Zvezda TV channel, Konstantin Khudoleyev and Dmitry Starodubsky, were likewise aboard the plane.

"The wounded individuals were immediately taken to hospital where they will continue treatment," the press service said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that four journalists working for Russian television channels Zvezda and NTV and five military servicemen had sustained wounds in Syria. All of them were swiftly evacuated to the Russian airbase in Hmeymim, in the Latakia province, where medical care was delivered to them. The ministry stressed that their lives were out of danger.

 

