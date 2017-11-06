Four Russian journalists, five servicemen wounded in Syria - Russian defense ministry

Four Russian journalists, five servicemen wounded in Syria - Russian defense ministryMilitary & Defense November 06, 23:28
Investments in Crimea’s free economic zone exceed $1.69bln - Crimea’s headBusiness & Economy November 06, 20:49
Moldovan president says hopes for Italy’s support in Transnistrian settlementWorld November 06, 20:33
Japan, U.S. confirm intention to cooperate with China, Russia on North Korea problemWorld November 06, 15:58
Syrian army’s offensive along Euphrates to complete terrorists’ rout - Russia’s top brassMilitary & Defense November 06, 15:49
Helicopter crashes in TatarstanWorld November 06, 15:35
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with RussiaSport November 06, 15:32
Ekho Moskvy radio host returns to work after suffering stabbing attackSociety & Culture November 06, 15:28
Putin conveys condolences to Trump over Texas shootingSociety & Culture November 06, 15:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Four journalists from Russian television channels Zvezda and NTV and five servicemen were wounded in a landmine explosion carried out by terrorists in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday, adding that their lives are out of danger.
"On November 6, when Russian journalists worked in a dwelling quarter in the city of Deir ez-Zor (Syria), a controlled landmine was detonated by terrorists. As a result, four Russian journalists, namely Ilya Ushenin (NTV), Timur Voronov (NTV), Konstantin Khudoleyev (Zvezda) and Dmitry Starodubsky (Zvezda), and five officer of the International Mine Action Center, who were clearing the area of mines, received wounds," the ministry said.
All the wounded were swiftly taken to the Russian airbase in Khmeimim where they received medical aid. "According to medics, their lives are out of danger," the ministry added.