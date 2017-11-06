Ekho Moskvy radio host returns to work after suffering stabbing attack

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station host Tatyana Felgengauer has returned to work after suffering a recent knife attack, radio station Editor-in-Chief Alexei Venediktov said on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Tanya Felgengauer is in a live broadcast," Venediktov said. "Tanya has returned!"

The radio host said in Ekho Moskvy’s live broadcast she felt much better and intended to fully recover by the New Year.

"Everything is healing up little by little. I need to show patience because I’ll have a long rehabilitation period: I underwent a very serious surgery and I had very serious injuries," she said, adding the rehabilitation period will last a month or two.

The radio station host who was discharged from the hospital on November 2 thanked all those who did not stay indifferent and who supported her.

A man armed with a knife barged into the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Novy Arbat Street on October 23 to attack radio host Tatyana Felgengauer and stab her in the neck. The company’s security staff detained the attacker and turned him over to the police. Felgengauer was rushed to the hospital.

The attacker was identified as Boris Grits who has the dual citizenship of Russia and Israel. Moscow’s Presnensky District Court has ruled to place the assailant under custody until December 23.