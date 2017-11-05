Back to Main page
More than 250 people detained at unauthorized rally in central Moscow - police

Society & Culture
November 05, 15:36 UTC+3

Earlier, a source at law enforcement authorities said that the police were confiscating from the detained guns, knives, masks, knuckles, rebar and others

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Moscow police have arrested more than 250 participants in an unauthorized rally in central Moscow, press service of the Moscow police said on Sunday.

"263 people have been detained in central Moscow for violation of the public order," the police said.

The detained are taken to local police stations for investigation and filing of administrative abuse reports.

Earlier, a source at law enforcement authorities told TASS the police were confiscating from the detained guns, knives, masks, knuckles, rebar and others.

Besides, the source said among the detained was a reporter of the Echo of Moscow radio station. During the detention, the young man did not report he is a radio reporter, and as he was taken to the police bus for inspection the man resisted the law enforcers, the source said.

"He does not have documents proving he is a reporter, he has got only a passport on him," the source continued. "As the police confirm the information he is a media representative, he would be released immediately.".

