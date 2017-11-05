Back to Main page
Ferry carrying 100 passengers trapped in ice on northern river

Society & Culture
November 05, 15:13 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

Rescuers helped the passengers walk on the ice to the shore

Share
1 pages in this article
Ice on the Lena River in Yakutia

Ice on the Lena River in Yakutia

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

YAKUTSK, November 5. /TASS/. A passenger ferry, carrying 100 passengers and vehicles along the Lena River in Yakutia, press service of the northern republic’s government said on Sunday.

"The ferry got stuck only 30-40 meters from the destination in thick frazil ice," the press service said. "Rescuers helped the passengers walk on the ice to the shore."

The vehicles - 25 cars and 12 trucks - remain onboard the ferry. The ferry drivers, also staying onboard, have enough food and water. Specialists now consider breaking the ice to allow the ferry finish the voyage.

