Ferry carrying 100 passengers trapped in ice on northern river

YAKUTSK, November 5. /TASS/. A passenger ferry, carrying 100 passengers and vehicles along the Lena River in Yakutia, press service of the northern republic’s government said on Sunday.

"The ferry got stuck only 30-40 meters from the destination in thick frazil ice," the press service said. "Rescuers helped the passengers walk on the ice to the shore."

The vehicles - 25 cars and 12 trucks - remain onboard the ferry. The ferry drivers, also staying onboard, have enough food and water. Specialists now consider breaking the ice to allow the ferry finish the voyage.