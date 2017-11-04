Putin: accord traditions of Russian peoples fill the national unity with special power

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The traditions of mutual trust and accord among the Russian peoples fill the national unity with special power, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said.

"Keeping the diversity of the Russian peoples, their ethnic cultural features are of key importance to us," he said during a ceremony of presenting state awards on the Day of People’s Unity, which Russia celebrates on November 4. "Like the traditions of mutual trust, accord and neighborhood. Those are the bases which fill unity of the Russian nation with special inner power."

"Every nation has given its lesson, its unique heritage," the president said. "Russia’s priceless heritage is the many-centuries’ experience in peaceful relations between people of different ethnic groups. There is no other big and diverse country, like this.".