Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s intelligence chief: October 1917 revolutionary events no longer split society

Society & Culture
November 03, 14:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Naryshkin stressed that the authorities were not interfering in the interpretation of historical conclusions and the scientific discussion

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. A change of generations has smoothed over confrontational opinions about the October 1917 events in Russia, Russian Historical Society Director and Federal Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Sergey Naryshkin said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Friday.

Read also
Assault on the Winter Palace during the 1917 October Revolution

Putin calls for honest assessment of 1917 revolution in Russia

"For people of our generation, the day of the Great October Socialist Revolution had always been a ‘red-letter day’ while today those who do not already remember this event have grown up. This is a natural process. Generations change along with the memory. The revolution has stopped dividing our citizens and bringing them to confrontation. I see the curing force of time in this," the foreign intelligence chief said.

The head of the Russian Historical Society stressed that the authorities were not interfering in the interpretation of historical conclusions and the scientific discussion.

"For the first time over many decades, the state does not dictate historians their scientific conclusions. On the contrary, the authorities themselves expect these conclusions from historians as only an impartial approach to history helps derive lessons from it," Naryshkin sad.

At the same time, it is extremely important that the pluralism of opinions should not mark the start of the loss of the historical memory, he stressed.

"It is very important for us to ensure that impartiality with regard to memory should not result in its loss. For this purpose, the Russian Historical Society and the History of Fatherland Foundation have provided support over the year for the new formats of historical enlightenment capable of attracting the modern audience," Naryshkin said.

Read also

Hermitage’s clock ticktocks after 100 years of standing still at October Revolution time

The radical assessments of particular historical events or their participants are counter-indicative for a modern society and instead of unipolar views it is necessary to consider the events of the past century within an integral system, he stressed.

"During various historical periods, we either glorified revolutionary leaders or demonized them. But it is getting obvious with years that the radicalism of history is harmful and, I would rather say, counter-indicative. Our history is the history of all without exception: revolutionaries and counter-revolutionaries, emigrants and those who stayed in the Motherland. Each of them had his own truth and, what’s more, this truth changed with years. The organizers of terror could become its victims and revolutionaries could become authorities while authorities could turn into an intra-party opposition. The ability to accept this multifaceted picture of the world is a true sign of the stability of our civil society and the criterion of its moral health," the head of the Russian Historical Society said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
2
Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support Putin
3
Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bid
4
Russia’s intelligence chief: October 1917 revolutionary events no longer split society
5
Russia's top diplomat hopes social networks will not yield to US pressure
6
Void discovered inside Pyramid of Khufu requires examination — analyst
7
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit in Vietnam
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама