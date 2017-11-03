Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year

Society & Culture
November 03, 8:20 UTC+3 BEIJING

According to a survey, nearly 96% tourists said they were willing to return to the Russian capital

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow authorities estimate that up to 21 million foreign tourists will visit the Russian capital next year, including 1 million fans attending 2018 FIFA World Cup games, a Moscow city administration official told Russian reporters during his visit to China on Friday.

"We expect over 21 million tourists and about one million football fans. This is a big figure for Moscow," said Alexei Tikhnenko, the head of the Hospitality Board at the Moscow Sports and Tourism Department.

Read also

Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future

According to the official, the Russian capital is gaining popularity among tourists. According to a survey, nearly 96% tourists said they were willing to return to the Russian capital.

"Nearly 31% of respondents said this was not their first visit. This is a high figure," Tikhnenko said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. The opening game and the final will be held at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Czech president lashes at EU’s ‘hypocritical’ approach to anti-Russian sanctions
2
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
3
Catalan ex-leader describes arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’
4
Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year
5
Moscow confirms preparations for Japanese top diplomat’s visit to Russia underway
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
7
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама