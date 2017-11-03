Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year

BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow authorities estimate that up to 21 million foreign tourists will visit the Russian capital next year, including 1 million fans attending 2018 FIFA World Cup games, a Moscow city administration official told Russian reporters during his visit to China on Friday.

"We expect over 21 million tourists and about one million football fans. This is a big figure for Moscow," said Alexei Tikhnenko, the head of the Hospitality Board at the Moscow Sports and Tourism Department.

According to the official, the Russian capital is gaining popularity among tourists. According to a survey, nearly 96% tourists said they were willing to return to the Russian capital.

"Nearly 31% of respondents said this was not their first visit. This is a high figure," Tikhnenko said.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. The opening game and the final will be held at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.