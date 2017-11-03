Moscow prepares to welcome 21 million tourists next year

Zenit makes it into UEFA Europa League knockout stage after draw with RosenborgSport November 03, 8:39
Catalan ex-leader describes arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’World November 03, 8:31
US turns down all Russian requests to visit seized diplomatic premises in New YorkRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 03, 8:03
Czech president lashes at EU’s ‘hypocritical’ approach to anti-Russian sanctionsWorld November 03, 8:02
Trump says meeting with Putin possible during Asian tourWorld November 03, 5:59
Friday marks 60 years since first living creature’s flight into orbitScience & Space November 03, 2:57
Siberian scientists uncover shifts in reindeer migration due to climate changeScience & Space November 02, 20:52
Court in Spain issues warrant to arrest former Catalan president — mediaWorld November 02, 20:46
Russian president unaware of Putin Team movement being created by ice hockey star OvechkinSport November 02, 20:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow authorities estimate that up to 21 million foreign tourists will visit the Russian capital next year, including 1 million fans attending 2018 FIFA World Cup games, a Moscow city administration official told Russian reporters during his visit to China on Friday.
"We expect over 21 million tourists and about one million football fans. This is a big figure for Moscow," said Alexei Tikhnenko, the head of the Hospitality Board at the Moscow Sports and Tourism Department.
According to the official, the Russian capital is gaining popularity among tourists. According to a survey, nearly 96% tourists said they were willing to return to the Russian capital.
"Nearly 31% of respondents said this was not their first visit. This is a high figure," Tikhnenko said.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. The opening game and the final will be held at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.