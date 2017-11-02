Lenin’s body burial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman says

Lenin’s body burial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:11
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giantsPress Review November 02, 13:00
Court rejects Siemens bid to drop 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
Russian space firm gets order for four military satellitesScience & Space November 02, 12:08
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with TurkeyMilitary & Defense November 02, 9:24
Trump demands death penalty for Manhattan terror attack suspectWorld November 02, 8:50
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 8:44
Japan hopes for mutually acceptable solution to its territorial dispute with RussiaWorld November 02, 8:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The burial of leader of the 1917 Russian revolution Vladimir Lenin is not on the Kremlin’s agenda now, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Lenin’s preserved body has been on public display in the Mausoleum on Red Square for over 90 years despite numerous calls for his proper burial. His interment remains an issue of heated debate since the time of Perestroika.
"We know that various viewpoints are expressed, this is a rather high-profile issue for the public, but nevertheless, this is not an issue on the agenda for the Kremlin administration," Peskov told reporters commenting on a proposal of the Chechen leader.
The leader of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov earlier called to rebury Lenin and also the skull of Hadji Murad, a legendary Avar chieftain, which is still in a museum in St. Petersburg.
Earlier this week, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Valentina Matviyenko, said Lenin’s reburial will take place when the society reaches a consensus on this issue. The speaker added that there is a whole generation, who feel that Lenin’s name means a great deal, and these people have the right to demand respect for their convictions and ideals.
In spring 2017, MPs of the United Russia and Liberal Democratic Party submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) a bill on removing the body of Lenin from the mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square.