Lenin’s body burial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The burial of leader of the 1917 Russian revolution Vladimir Lenin is not on the Kremlin’s agenda now, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Lenin’s preserved body has been on public display in the Mausoleum on Red Square for over 90 years despite numerous calls for his proper burial. His interment remains an issue of heated debate since the time of Perestroika.

"We know that various viewpoints are expressed, this is a rather high-profile issue for the public, but nevertheless, this is not an issue on the agenda for the Kremlin administration," Peskov told reporters commenting on a proposal of the Chechen leader.

The leader of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov earlier called to rebury Lenin and also the skull of Hadji Murad, a legendary Avar chieftain, which is still in a museum in St. Petersburg.

Earlier this week, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Valentina Matviyenko, said Lenin’s reburial will take place when the society reaches a consensus on this issue. The speaker added that there is a whole generation, who feel that Lenin’s name means a great deal, and these people have the right to demand respect for their convictions and ideals.

In spring 2017, MPs of the United Russia and Liberal Democratic Party submitted to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) a bill on removing the body of Lenin from the mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square.