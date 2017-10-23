Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian communist party leader vows to quash all attempts to bury Lenin

Society & Culture
October 23, 16:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the current Russian legislation, any decision on reburial should be coordinated with the relatives

Share
1 pages in this article
People visiting the Lenin Mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square

People visiting the Lenin Mausoleum on Moscow's Red Square

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s veteran Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov has pledged to suppress any attempts to give Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin another resting place.

Read also

Russian government rejects bill on reburial of Lenin’s body

Lenin’s preserved body has been on public display in the Mausoleum on Red Square for over 90 years despite numerous calls for his proper burial. His interment remains an issue of heated debate since the time of Perestroika.

Speaking at a TASS press conference on Monday, Zyuganov said the decision to embalm Lenin in 1924 was endorsed by the supreme government body, the Congress, and confirmed by all federal Russian subjects. "This decision is in line with global and Orthodox practice."

"Today there is about a hundred burials of Mausoleum type on the planet," Zyuganov said, giving as an example the tomb of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln.

Read also
A man visits the Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square

Poll shows two-thirds of Russians want Lenin to be buried

Zyuganov also stressed that any attempts to find another resting place for Soviet public figures, who are buried near the Kremlin wall, without the consent of their relatives will be quashed.

"Calm down, no one will touch anyone, there will be no diggings there (on Red Square). If someone tries to do this, we will chase them away from there. We will act friendly and energetically," he said.

Under the current Russian legislation, any decision on reburial should be agreed with the relatives, Zyuganov pointed out.

"We met with the relatives of all those, who were buried on the Red Square. All members of the families buried there said they are absolutely against any reburials and any diggings," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама