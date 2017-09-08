Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government rejects bill on reburial of Lenin’s body

Society & Culture
September 08, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The government believes that the subject matter of the initiative is of purely individual nature and admits of no legal regulation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian government has issued a negative comment in response to a bill on the reburial of Vladimir Lenin’s body, proposed in the State Duma by the Liberal Democratic Party’s faction last spring.

"The Russian government does not support the bill," says an official letter from the Cabinet of Ministers signed by Deputy Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko. A copy of the letter was obtained by TASS.

The Russian government says the bill permits "the possibility of exhuming the remains of a deceased person in defiance of his or her own will expressed during the lifetime, at the request of a spouse, close relative or other petitioner." The government believes that the subject matter of the initiative is of purely individual nature and admits of no legal regulation.

Read also
A man visits the Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square

Poll shows two-thirds of Russians want Lenin to be buried

The LDPR and United Russia factions on April 20 submitted to the State Duma for consideration a bill on reburying the remains of the Russian socialist revolution’s leader Vladimir Lenin from the mausoleum in Red Square. United Russia legislators eventually revoked their signatures.

The bill proposed amendments to Russia’s burial laws to complement them with the term "reburial."

"The remains of Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) shall be reburied. The rules, dates and place of reburial shall be determined by the Russian government," the bill said.

The accompanying notes contain a reminder "the question of reburying Lenin’s remains emerged in the forefront back in the 1980s and debates over this issue flare up in Russian society virtually each year."

"It is important to point out that the bill identifies the need for reburying Vladimir Lenin’s body but sets no specific dates, which allows for taking into account the political situation, social sentiment and the opinion of all parties concerned," the accompanying notes say.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
2
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
3
New French ambassador arrives in Moscow
4
Lavrov expects constructive dialogue on Syria, Libya, Ukraine with French top diplomat
5
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
6
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreement
7
Man plunges to death from Moscow bridge landing on cruise ship deck
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама