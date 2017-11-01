Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian health watchdog’s chief warns against using biomaterial for criminal goals

Society & Culture
November 01, 14:06 UTC+3 SOCHI

On Monday, Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Council for Human Rights that foreigners collect Russians’ biomaterial

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s health watchdog known as Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, has called to prevent the usage of research data on various biomaterials of humans and animals for criminal goals.

Read also

Hacker group says US biological labs active in Ukraine

"The risks about which we will speak today are linked to studying gene pathways of microorganisms, macroorganisms, humans and animals. All these are crucial research tasks. And non-usage of them for malicious purposes is a very important task and all of us have gathered here to address it," Popova told an international conference devoted to global threats to biological security.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Council for Human Rights that foreigners collect Russians’ biomaterial. The material belongs to different ethnic groups and people who reside in different geographic parts of Russia, he said. Putin added that such activity was being conducted "purposefully and professionally."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later explained that Putin received information about this from special services. It is true that some emissaries - representatives of NGOs and other entities - conduct such activity, Peskov said, adding "such incidents have been put on record and the special services and, naturally, the president, do have such information."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria were awash in arms and cash — Russian senator
2
Latvia seeks Moscow’s assistance amid plans to close Russian-language schools
3
Putin arrives in Tehran
4
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
5
Moscow not surprised by extension of anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat
6
Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on Chechen-born anti-Donbass fighter, wife
7
Press Review: Kurdish federalization plan for Syria and Rostec in US sanctions’ crosshairs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама