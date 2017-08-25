Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian hacker group CyberBerkut says US biological labs active in Ukraine

World
August 25, 4:24 UTC+3 KIEV

A number of outbreaks of diseases rare for Ukraine have been registered in the country in recent years

Share
1 pages in this article
©  REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian hacker group, CyberBerkut, has published the results of its investigation, which say that a network of biological labs is running covert experiments in Ukraine under the US control.

"CyberBerkut continues to follow the covert activities of US special services and non-governmental organizations in Ukraine," the group said in a statement, posted on its website on Thursday. "Recently, outbreaks of diseases rare for our country have been actively discussed on the web. Many Ukrainians believe that they were caused by secret experiments with pathogenic microorganisms, held in US biological labs in various cities of our country. A total of 15 such facilities, financed by the US, have been built in our country since 2009 with an alleged purpose of reducing biological threats."

However, according to the statement, the number and scope of biological threats has multiplied after the construction of those facilities.

"Outbreaks of rare diseases that shocked Ukraine in recent years were probably caused by routine leaks from these labs. However, this scenario appears to be highly unlikely, considering how skilled US specialists are. Most likely, those outbreaks were intentional and were a part of tests on modifications of biological warfare agents with a purpose of testing and improving them," the group says.

According to CyberBerkut, its hackers were able to uncover "the organizational structure" of US biological experiments in Ukraine.

"It is officially claimed that the labs are under the supervision of the Ukrainian Health Ministry. Although, of course, this is just a formality considering that since August 1, 2016, this agency has been headed by US citizen and Maidan activist Ulyana Suprun. In reality, covert biological experiments are being carried out under the Pentagon’s aegis," the document reads.

According to the National Medical Chamber of Ukraine, the rate of infection by HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C and other socially dangerous diseases in the country remains among the highest in Europe and the world. The country’s medical community is particularly concerned by the spread of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis.

In recent years, the country was hit by several outbreaks of measles. Last year, the southeastern Ukrainian city of Izmail was hit by an unknown intestinal infection. Outbreaks of swine flu, botulism, leptospirosis and other infections have also been registered.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
3
Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow
4
Russia to start building new aircraft carrier by 2025
5
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
6
Russia expects US hotheads to cool down, cycle of sanctions to end — Lavrov
7
Christophe de Margerie LNG tanker covers Northern Sea Route in record 6.5 days
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама