Lenin’s body will be reburied, when society sees eye to eye on it — upper house speaker

Society & Culture
November 01, 12:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lenin’s tomb on Red Square in Moscow is part of Russia's history, says the upper house speaker

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Lenin’s reburial will take place when a flexible, conflict-free way of resolving the issue is found, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with the Argumenti I Fakti weekly published on Wednesday.

According to Matviyenko, Lenin’s tomb on Red Square in Moscow is part of our history. "I believe we cannot bulldoze our way through on such matters. I am sure a reburial will occur someday. This should be done when society reaches a consensus on this issue," she noted.

The speaker added that there is a whole generation, who feel that Lenin’s name means a great deal. "These people have the right to demand respect for their convictions, their ideals, which they have held throughout their lives. Our country does not need another breeding ground for conflict, and I believe some quiet, non-confrontational way of solving this problem will be found," she affirmed.

Matviyenko added that the matter could be resolved by holding a referendum, "which will help shed light on the opinion of the majority of citizens." "However, this won’t happen today or tomorrow," she concluded.

