Memorial to victims of Russian jet crash over Sinai unveiled in Leningrad region

ST. PETERSBURG, October 31. /TASS/. A Memory Garden memorial dedicated to the remembrance of the victims of the 2015 Russian plane crash over Sinai was unveiled in the city of Vsevolzhsk, Leningrad region, on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov, Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko and relatives of those killed in the crash.

"Today, we are opening not just a memorial, we are opening the Memory Garden which will serve to the remembrance of the people who lost their lives in a terror attack," Drozdenko said.

The monument is a corridor of stone slabs with the names and the dates of birth of people killed in the crash engraved on them and two organ-like pipes installed in center of the monument. With the wind blowing, the pipes shed sounds resembling those heard when an airliner is flying. The monument is surrounded by a Grove of Memory of 128 maples (the number of families killed in the crash and 25 fir trees (the number of children killed in the crash).

On October 28, a monument to the Sinai air crash victims, Folded Wings, was unveiled in St. Petersburg’s Serafimovsky cemetery. The monument features two vertical slabs, one having the date of the crash and the other - the flight number.

A Russian A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier (flight 9268) bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015 some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. It fell down 100 kilometers south of the administrative center of North Sinai Governorate, the city of Al-Arish. The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. There were four Ukrainian and one Belarusian nationals among the passengers. None survived. In November, it was announced that the crash had been caused by an act of terror committed by means of a home-made explosive devise with a yield of up to one kilogram of TNT. Following the crash, Russia suspended regular air service with Egypt and demanded it modernize onboard and airport security systems. Flights have not been resumed to this day.