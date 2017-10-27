Back to Main page
TASS unveils unparalleled photo exhibition in Moscow

Society & Culture
October 27, 16:43 UTC+3

The exhibition spans nearly a century, beginning with the 1920s

Image from the exhibition "TASS Opens Photo Archives"

Image from the exhibition "TASS Opens Photo Archives"

© Albert Pushkarev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. An exhibition entitled "TASS Opens Photo Archives", the result of a large-scale project, which is unrivalled in the Russian media, will open to the public in the near future, the TASS Corporate Communications Department said.

"The future exposition will be unique in many ways. During 2015-2016, TASS digitized and systematized its unique photo archive, which has over 850,000 photographs since the beginning of the 20th century," the agency said.

The exhibition spans nearly a century, beginning with the 1920s, and unites 20 sections, which reflect various aspects of life in the country - from the history of the construction of industrial giants, the conquest of the Arctic and outer space to the arts, culture and athletic triumphs. A sizeable part of these photos has never been published before.

In addition to the exhibition, guests will be able to enjoy extensive programs for adults and children, including master classes, creative meetings, film screenings dedicated to relevant topics in journalism and public life.

Both the photo exhibition and all the events scheduled to take place as part of the "TASS Opens Photo Archives" cultural and educational project are non-profit and designed for all age groups. Moreover, entrance is free to all visitors.

The exposition arranged by TASS will be held in Moscow’s Manezh Central Exhibition Hall on November 1-24.

