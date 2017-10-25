Man survives 5-storey fall after selfie attempt in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A Moscow resident has fallen five storeys down on Presnensky Val Street while trying to take a selfie on the roof, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"A man, aged 28, was taken to a city hospital in a state of shock and with multiple fractures. He explained that he fell five storeys down near building 36 on Presnensky Val," the source said.

According to the source, a witness reported that the man climbed to the roof of the house and fell when trying to take a selfie.