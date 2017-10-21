Back to Main page
Russia to live forever in hearts of participants of World Youth Festival - Putin

Society & Culture
October 21, 21:08 UTC+3 SOCHI

"Future starts here and now, future is you," Putin said in English

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 21. /TASS/. Participants of the World Festival of Youth and Students will leave Sochi carrying memories of Russia in their hearts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the festival’s Russia show on Saturday.

"I am sure that leaving Russia you will leave a piece of your heart here," Putin told young people. "Russia, however, will always live in your hearts."

The festival’s week did good to 30,000 young people flocking to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi from all over the world.

"Thank you for your trust," he told the audience. "I know that absolutely unusual energy has been generated at the festival, the same we can see in this square, that is the energy of the youth."

"Future starts here and now, future is you," Putin said in English.

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. The official opening and main events take place in Sochi’s Olympic Park on October 15-22.

Taking part in the forum are more than 20,000 young men and women, including 10,000 foreigners from nearly 180 countries.

The Russian news agency TASS is the festival’s general information partner and official photo host.

