Fifteen Russian nationals evacuated from conflict-hit areas in Syria - Chechnya’s Kadyrov

October 20, 5:22 UTC+3 GROZNY

Chechen Children’s Rights Ombudsman Khamzat Khirakhmatov earlier said that up to 500 Russian children were reportedly staying in war-hit territories of Iraq and Syria

GROZNY, October 20. /TASS/. A total of 15 Russian citizens, including 11 children, have been evacuated from conflict-stricken areas in Syria to state controlled territories, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, announced on Friday.

"Among the people rescued are Roza Yushayeva, born in Chechnya, and her four sons Alex, Kant, Tag and Badr, all of age between one and seven," Kadyrov wrote in his Instagram account. "Three women from Dagestan and their seven children have been also evacuated to a safe place."

Ziyad Sabsabi, a representative of the Chechen leader in the Middle East and North Africa, was in charge of the operation to free Russian nationals, who were brought to safety by a plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"I express my gratitude regarding this issue to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov," Kadyrov stated.

Chechen Children’s Rights Ombudsman Khamzat Khirakhmatov earlier said that up to 500 Russian children were reportedly staying in war-hit territories of Iraq and Syria.

