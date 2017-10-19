Back to Main page
International Youth Sports Summit to be held on Russia’s Sakhalin island in 2018

Society & Culture
October 19, 10:30 UTC+3 SOCHI

The 19th World Festival of Youth and Students opened on October 14 in Moscow

SOCHI, October 19./TASS/. The second international Youth Sports Summit will be held in Sakhalin in 2018, Deputy Director General of the Worldskills Russia union Dmitry Glushkov told TASS on the sidelines of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi.

"The summit will be held annually. The next year in Sakhalin, as this Russian region was chosen as a platform for the Children of Asia international sports games in 2019. Then the summit will be held in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), where the Children of Asia will also be held: they are set for 2020," Glushko said.

The first summit was organized as part of the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi. The summit for young sports experts was initiated by the Children of Asia international committee. The committee organizes and holds sports events for children under 16 in which representatives of 50 Asian countries participate, including Russia.

The summit will follow events and platforms where development of children’s sports is important. It aims to unite young experts working in Olympic committees, national and international federations and sports ministries in order to interact with young people who will lead the sports industry in their countries in the future.

The 19th World Festival of Youth and Students opened on October 14 in Moscow. The festival’s main events are being held on October 15-22 in Sochi’s Olympic park. The forum is being attended by 20,000 young experts in various areas aged 18-35 from more than 180 countries.

TASS is the forum’s main information partner and the official photo hosting provider.

