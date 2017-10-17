Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians certain men should provide for their families — poll

Society & Culture
October 17, 8:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time 84% of those polled believe both husband and wife should bring up their children

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Most Russians believe that men are responsible for providing material support for their families, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Tuesday.

Read also

Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard times

"When it comes to the role of the breadwinner in the family, 54% of those polled lay the responsibility for providing for one’s family on men and just 1% - on women. Another 43% believe that both husband and wife should work (bring income to the family)," the pollster said.

A married couple should have equal responsibility for cleaning house, 74% of Russians said, while 84% believe both husband and wife should bring up their children.

The pollster interviewed 1,800 adult Russians on October 1-3. The maximum margin of error does not exceed 2.5 % with a probability of 95%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — source
2
Hungary can initiate amendments to PACE regulations to have Russia back — Hungarian MP
3
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
4
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
5
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to Taliban
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама