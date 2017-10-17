Russians certain men should provide for their families — poll

Russians certain men should provide for their families — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Most Russians believe that men are responsible for providing material support for their families, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Tuesday.
"When it comes to the role of the breadwinner in the family, 54% of those polled lay the responsibility for providing for one’s family on men and just 1% - on women. Another 43% believe that both husband and wife should work (bring income to the family)," the pollster said.
A married couple should have equal responsibility for cleaning house, 74% of Russians said, while 84% believe both husband and wife should bring up their children.
The pollster interviewed 1,800 adult Russians on October 1-3. The maximum margin of error does not exceed 2.5 % with a probability of 95%.