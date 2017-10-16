Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard times

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. As many as 78% of Russians positively assess their life, while 41% say that hard times are yet to come, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement on Monday.

According to the survey results, 35% of Russians consider their life to be "good," another 39% said their life was "rather good," while four percent believe their life to be "very good."

At the same time, the personal life assessment of Russians rose to 62 points compared with 44 points in September 2015 and 45 points in September 2016.

The monthly index assessing the situation in the country reached 48 points compared with eight points in September 2015 and 18 points in September 2016.

"According to the recent poll, as many as 71% of our fellow citizens have a positive view of the situation, while 23% gave negative responses," the pollster said.

"The social expectations index continues to grow, but it is still negative (minus 31 points in September)," the statement adds. At the same time, the pollster noted that in September 2015, the index had been minus 52 points and in September 2016, it had been minus 48 points.

As many as 41% of those polled said that hard times were yet to come, while 31% think that hard times have ended. At the same time, 21% of Russians say that the country is currently going through the hardest times.

"After facing currencies rate fluctuations and the rise in prices, which took place in the recent years, Russians have come to feel stability," head of the pollster’s Research Department Yulia Baskakova said commenting on the poll’s results. "They believe the situation in the country and their own life to be stable… stability gives rise to hope that hard times have ended, or maybe not, but the situation will surely improve in the future. This hope has been growing in the past months," she added.

The nationwide poll involving 1,800 people aged over 18 was conducted on September 27-29, 2017. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% at the 95% confidence level.