Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard times

Society & Culture
October 16, 21:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 40 percent of the respondents believe that hard times are yet to come

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. As many as 78% of Russians positively assess their life, while 41% say that hard times are yet to come, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement on Monday.

According to the survey results, 35% of Russians consider their life to be "good," another 39% said their life was "rather good," while four percent believe their life to be "very good."

At the same time, the personal life assessment of Russians rose to 62 points compared with 44 points in September 2015 and 45 points in September 2016.

Read also

Poll shows rising prices and falling savings among Russians’ biggest fears

The monthly index assessing the situation in the country reached 48 points compared with eight points in September 2015 and 18 points in September 2016.

"According to the recent poll, as many as 71% of our fellow citizens have a positive view of the situation, while 23% gave negative responses," the pollster said.

"The social expectations index continues to grow, but it is still negative (minus 31 points in September)," the statement adds. At the same time, the pollster noted that in September 2015, the index had been minus 52 points and in September 2016, it had been minus 48 points.

As many as 41% of those polled said that hard times were yet to come, while 31% think that hard times have ended. At the same time, 21% of Russians say that the country is currently going through the hardest times.

"After facing currencies rate fluctuations and the rise in prices, which took place in the recent years, Russians have come to feel stability," head of the pollster’s Research Department Yulia Baskakova said commenting on the poll’s results. "They believe the situation in the country and their own life to be stable… stability gives rise to hope that hard times have ended, or maybe not, but the situation will surely improve in the future. This hope has been growing in the past months," she added.

The nationwide poll involving 1,800 people aged over 18 was conducted on September 27-29, 2017. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% at the 95% confidence level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
2
Pyongyang to continue to build up its nuclear potential — senior lawmaker
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard times
5
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
6
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture minister
7
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама