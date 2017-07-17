Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows rising prices and falling savings among Russians’ biggest fears

Society & Culture
July 17, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Society’s optimism with respect to overcoming the crisis and maintaining political stability is becoming unsteady," the pollster’s leading expert said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Zurab Javakhadze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Mounting food prices and declining savings have topped the "ranking" of Russians’ fears in the middle of this year, while its second, military conflict fears continue to grow, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Monday.

"Since the beginning of the year, there have been rising levels of tensions on the Russians’ ‘fear map,’ while most figures are significantly higher than those of last year and two years ago. The qualms over rising prices and international conflicts continue to be the major factors triggering concern," the pollster said.

Read also

Poll reveals low wages, economy and healthcare problems worry Russians most

It noted that inflation fears in June grew to 27 points compared to the beginning of this year (17 points in January), while two years ago this figure was 8 points.

Also, the level of Russians’ fears regarding military conflicts was at 20 points in June (12 points at the beginning of this year). According to Russians’ estimates, the risk of falling incomes due to wage cuts and delays in payments grew as well.

"The chief factors prompting concern are the high cost of living and international tensions, the figures on them are getting worse. Fears regarding the level of income, unemployment and internal unrest that used to be fairly moderate are also showing unfavorable dynamics," said Oleg Chernozub, the pollster’s leading expert and consultant, commenting on the results of the survey. "Society’s optimism with respect to overcoming the crisis and maintaining political stability is becoming unsteady."

The poll was conducted on June 22-27, 2017, with 1,600 people interviewed in 46 regions of Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II
15
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
3
First consignment of coated pipes for North Stream 2 delivered to Finland
4
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
5
Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic property as ‘robbery in broad daylight’
6
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
7
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports top $2 bln in first half of 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама