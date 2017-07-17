Poll shows rising prices and falling savings among Russians’ biggest fears

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Mounting food prices and declining savings have topped the "ranking" of Russians’ fears in the middle of this year, while its second, military conflict fears continue to grow, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Monday.

"Since the beginning of the year, there have been rising levels of tensions on the Russians’ ‘fear map,’ while most figures are significantly higher than those of last year and two years ago. The qualms over rising prices and international conflicts continue to be the major factors triggering concern," the pollster said.

It noted that inflation fears in June grew to 27 points compared to the beginning of this year (17 points in January), while two years ago this figure was 8 points.

Also, the level of Russians’ fears regarding military conflicts was at 20 points in June (12 points at the beginning of this year). According to Russians’ estimates, the risk of falling incomes due to wage cuts and delays in payments grew as well.

"The chief factors prompting concern are the high cost of living and international tensions, the figures on them are getting worse. Fears regarding the level of income, unemployment and internal unrest that used to be fairly moderate are also showing unfavorable dynamics," said Oleg Chernozub, the pollster’s leading expert and consultant, commenting on the results of the survey. "Society’s optimism with respect to overcoming the crisis and maintaining political stability is becoming unsteady."

The poll was conducted on June 22-27, 2017, with 1,600 people interviewed in 46 regions of Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.