Russian military delivers humanitarian aid to Syrian Quneitra Governorate

KHAN ARNABAH, October 17. /TASS/. Two tonnes of food was delivered to Syrian Khan Arnabah in Quneitra Governorate by the Russian military from the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic as humanitarian aid, TASS reports from the scene.

This settlement was chosen based on the analysis of the humanitarian situation in the region, the representative of the Center, Rear Admiral Alexander Zhuchkov, told reporters. "Each Governorate has centers of national reconciliation and representatives of administration. It was previously determined that this was the settlement that needed help the most - it was recently liberated," he said. The Syrian army, with the support of the Russian Air Force, liberated the city from the militants several weeks ago.

"The ceasefire regime is constantly being violated, because in addition to the moderate opposition, the Jabhat-an-Nusra the Islamic State (terrorist organizations banned in Russia - TASS) terrorists left to the mountains. At the same time, the new checkpoints have made our life more peaceful," Zhuchkov added.