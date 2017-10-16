Man who killed girlfriend’s cat in washing machine faces animal cruelty charges

SYKTYVKAR, October 16. /TASS/. Police in the northern Russian town of Ukhta are pressing charges against a local resident who killed his girlfriend’s cat by putting him in a washing machine, a police spokesman said on Monday.

"The suspect was drunk when he put the cat into a washing machine and started it. The individual filmed the cat’s death on his smart phone and later uploaded it on to his social media page," police said.

The 37-year old suspect was earlier convicted for murder, car theft and robbery and was released from jail in January. He signed a written pledge not to leave the vicinity while the authorities conduct an investigation.