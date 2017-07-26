Back to Main page
Two Siberian residents jailed for killing three zoo birds in failed barbeque attempt

Society & Culture
July 26, 18:43 UTC+3 OMSK

On June 5, the drunk convicts broke into a zoo, entered a bird cage and brutally murdered a pelican, a crane and a guinea fowl

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

OMSK, July 26. /TASS/. Two men will spend more than a year behind bars for killing three rare birds kept at a zoo in the Omsk Region, in Western Siberia, an aide to the local prosecutor told TASS on Wednesday.

"A district court in the Omsk region sentenced two local residents for one year and two months each for stealing and killing rare birds from a local zoo," the aide said.

On June 5, the convicts got drunk and broke into a local zoo in the village of Bolsherechye. At first, they wanted to catch a doe and barbeque it, but failed to do so given their state of heavy intoxication. They later entered a bird cage and brutally murdered a pelican, a crane and a guinea fowl.

They were too drunk to pluck the birds’ feathers so they left them at the scene of the crime and subsequently broke into a cafe in the zoo to steal food.

Both convicts admitted their guilt and will now have to repay damages to the zoo and the cafe owner, the prosecutor’s aide said.

