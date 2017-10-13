Back to Main page
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expert

Society & Culture
October 13, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

These people cause 50% of new HIV cases each year, the expert said

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. About 80% of Russians infected with HIV already know about their disease, but the remaining 20% cause half of new HIV cases, Chief External Expert for HIV at the Russian Health Ministry Yevgeny Voronin told TASS.

"Our goal is to detect the 20% with HIV who do not know about their infection and cause 50% of new HIV cases each year," he said.

Read also

Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIV

Voronin reiterated that Russia carries out wide-ranging diagnostics programs for this purpose as part of implementation of the state HIV prevention strategy.

According to the ministry’s expert, four main tools help reduce HIV incidence: better information awareness, wider range and effectiveness of diagnostics, wider application of antiretroviral therapy and decline in viral load among the maximum number of people treated with antiretroviral therapy.

Global challenges in health protection will be discussed at the World Festival of Youth and Students that kicks off in Sochi on October 15.

Реклама