About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expert

22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
Kremlin says ‘compensating’ Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:20
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture ministerBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:28
Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vitalBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. About 80% of Russians infected with HIV already know about their disease, but the remaining 20% cause half of new HIV cases, Chief External Expert for HIV at the Russian Health Ministry Yevgeny Voronin told TASS.
"Our goal is to detect the 20% with HIV who do not know about their infection and cause 50% of new HIV cases each year," he said.
Voronin reiterated that Russia carries out wide-ranging diagnostics programs for this purpose as part of implementation of the state HIV prevention strategy.
According to the ministry’s expert, four main tools help reduce HIV incidence: better information awareness, wider range and effectiveness of diagnostics, wider application of antiretroviral therapy and decline in viral load among the maximum number of people treated with antiretroviral therapy.
Global challenges in health protection will be discussed at the World Festival of Youth and Students that kicks off in Sochi on October 15.