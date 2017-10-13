About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expert

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. About 80% of Russians infected with HIV already know about their disease, but the remaining 20% cause half of new HIV cases, Chief External Expert for HIV at the Russian Health Ministry Yevgeny Voronin told TASS.

"Our goal is to detect the 20% with HIV who do not know about their infection and cause 50% of new HIV cases each year," he said.

Voronin reiterated that Russia carries out wide-ranging diagnostics programs for this purpose as part of implementation of the state HIV prevention strategy.

According to the ministry’s expert, four main tools help reduce HIV incidence: better information awareness, wider range and effectiveness of diagnostics, wider application of antiretroviral therapy and decline in viral load among the maximum number of people treated with antiretroviral therapy.

